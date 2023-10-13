MotoGP Indonesia, Bagnaia forced to Q1

Back in the pits, “Pecco” Bagnaia he didn’t have his usual smile. He looked at the Ducati engineers and passed the towel over his head, certainly due to the great heat of Mandalika, partly (symbolically) because this Q1 in Indonesia was not needed, with Jorge Martin just three points behind in the standings which puts pressure and lately he never makes mistakes.

Bagnaia, on the other hand, made some mistakes today too. Two have in fact cost him tomorrow’s Q2: above all the last one, arriving in the fourth sector, cries out for revenge, with “Pecco” who had top-10 partials but lost the rear in the long braking to the right in support which leads towards the last corner grappling hook. A flaw that “Pecco” controlled (avoiding at least one dangerous highside) but forced him to lift his foot and look for pole by passing through Q1. And, therefore, wasting rubber compared to Martin.

Bagnaia’s words

The world champion does not attribute this error to his riding, but rather to a Desmosedici defined as inconsistent when entering and exiting corners. And, above all, he relaunches the challenge: “The last time I did Q1, I won the Grand Prix“, this is his comment to Sky Sports MotoGP in reference to the Jerez de la Frontera weekend. “The tire I started with in P didn’t give me what I expected, we then switched to the soft like everyone else. The pace was very good considering the hard front, but it’s resisting me.”

“In these latest grand prix there is always something that doesn’t work right away, we tried something to improve the feeling with braking and we succeeded. Unfortunately we are struggling with electronics, we need to find a better calibration: it’s complicated, I lost the bike several times today, both on the exit but also on the entry, on the last lap. We need to work on the electronics, I’m happy with the set-up: we’re finally driving fast and managing to be fast. But I can’t be consistent due to the fact that when exiting or braking the bike starts skidding“.

Bastianini’s words

It wasn’t the best Friday for Enea Bastianini either. The 2020 Moto2 world champion also failed to make direct access to Q2. Despite the 20th place, the Beast he still manages to see the positive side of his day: “Overall I’d say it was a good Friday. Two difficult races await me because physically I’m not 100%, but I will try to stay in front and give my best“.