by VALERIO BARRETTA

Bagnaia, Misano to forget

Overall, from the two weekends of Misano Francesco Bagnaia he got little satisfaction. In the first, the world champion obtained two second places and in the race he took an important lesson from Marc Marquez; in the second, the victory of the Sprint was followed by a bad slip that imposed on him the seventh “zero” of the season between GP and Sprint: too many for those aiming for the title, and in fact the gap from Jorge Martin widened to almost a Grand Prix.

“Pecco” intends to turn the page immediately: running immediately is a panacea for his morale and he does not hide it when talking about the Mandalika weekend that is coming.

Bagnaia’s words

“Getting back to racing this weekend is definitely positive: it allows us to leave Misano behind us once and for all. to focus exclusively on Mandalika. Running here is always special because of the warmth and great passion that Indonesians have for our sport“, these are his words before the 15th round of the World Championship. “It will certainly not be an easy weekend: here the weather is often unpredictable, the temperatures are high and the track conditions are often not optimal, but we are still ready to face any condition. We will work hard to try to be fast right from the start.”.

Bastianini’s words

Enea Bastianini arrives in Indonesia with an opposite state of mind, thanks to the victory in Misano which could even relaunch him in the championship key: “I’m really happy to be back racing in Indonesia. It’s a country where our sport is very popular and the fans are very passionate. Starting this intense period of racing with the victory in my home Grand Prix is ​​definitely something that gives me confidence and motivation.but I keep my feet on the ground. Together with my team we are working well and the goals are to continue in this direction and to constantly fight for the top positions. In Mandalika the track conditions and the high temperatures will not make things easy, but we will do our best as always”.