Several events announced by Dorna in recent years have not materialised. The Hungarian Grand Prix, announced for the 2023 season, has never been included in the MotoGP calendar and the Finnish Grand Prix, while included in the calendar, has been canceled for the past two years.

Two new races have been announced for the 2023 season, in Kazakhstan and India. The first, scheduled for early July, ultimately failed to take place as the Sokol track was not yet ready, leading to a rescheduling of its finish on the calendar for 2024.

Although the Indian Grand Prix is ​​less than a month away, the project appears to be well advanced and modifications are even being made to the Buddh circuit to adapt it to MotoGP. The circuit hosted Formula 1 on three occasions around ten years ago, but has since ceased to be used by international competition and has needed to be adapted to motorcycles and modernised.

“They told me they were working,” said Aleix Espargaró. “I asked Carlos (Ezpeleta, MotoGP Sporting Director), they told me that the job will be finished. At the last corner they removed some asphalt and narrowed it towards the inside, they painted the outside to have more space before the wall. They told me they were also modifying curve 2. It seems that the works are in progress and will be completed”.

Big bureaucratic constraints

The renovations and adaptations for the MotoGP aren’t the only thing that has raised questions in recent months. Indian laws levy high taxes on teams traveling to the country for motor racing, which has contributed to the cancellation of the Formula 1 event and put a halt to World Superbike attempts to perform in the country after several failed attempts.

According to Speedweek, India has promised to ease these measures for MotoGP, but significant bureaucratic constraints remain. Many documents were requested late, at the end of July, at a time when teams were slowing down as the championship was in the midst of the summer break. In particular, the Indian authorities have allegedly requested access to the contracts of the drivers to be able to tax 5% of their salaries, given that the event represents one twentieth of the length of the season.

KTM Motorsport director Pit Beirer described to Speedweek an “incredible bureaucratic effort” to make the event possible, but refused to divulge his riders’ contracts: “We won’t and we can’t do it legally. It’s written in any contract that a third party is not authorized to know the content of the contract”.