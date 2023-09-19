Buddh International Circuit, a first full of unknowns

The approach to first Indian Grand Prix in the history of the MotoGP is proceeding with more than one hitch, with several unknowns which are leaving teams, drivers, enthusiasts and professionals with more than one doubt about the successful completion of the race. From problems relating to approval and safety, through the visa chaos generated by a technical problem, to the concern over the Nipah virus which is affecting the country and the fear over the presence of snakes in the paddock: let’s find out what is happening in Greater Noida.

Homologation and safety in Turn 1

Many have underlined the paradox of a paddock ready to welcome the MotoGP world championship on a… route not yet approved by the FIM. The highest two-wheel authority has not yet given the definitive green light for the event and many have already expressed doubts about the wall present in Turn 1, dangerously close to the asphalt. Second Loris Capirossione of Dorna’s points of reference for safety, there will be no problems whatsoever: “All the tracks in the world are approved on Thursday evenings and on the Sunday after the GP they lose their approval, it’s completely normal. All of them, none excluded. It is the procedure to give as much time as possible for any changes required by our standards and to be able to modify them for the following year in case new safety needs emerge”, the former champion explained to Sky Italia.

Aleix Espargarò, contacted by the British, seemed less certain on the homologation issue The Race: “We riders will compare ourselves on Thursday, after seeing the track. I want to be optimistic and think that Dorna is working for our safety“. He seemed even more doubtful Luca Marini, always very attentive to these types of issues: “Everything is as before, that’s fine for them. But seeWe’ll see if any pilot crashes into the wallif there will be consequences.”

The chaos seen

As reported in the last few hours, some teams were forced to reschedule flights due to a huge visa problem. The procedure was decidedly complex (it involved a tax to be paid to the teams based on the earnings of the individual drivers), so much so that it pushed the organizers to a public fine: “We regret the unexpected delays in the visa process. It was a technical problem, but unforeseen events are the order of the day for an inaugural race. We are working tirelessly”. Honda HRC had to postpone the trip from Tuesday to Wednesday due to the lack of 30 visas of team members (including Marc Marquez). 26 KTM men were also downas reported by the Swiss of Speedweek. Similar situation also for journalists and photographers: only a third of them were able to reach India on Tuesday. Everything should be resolved tomorrow.

Concern about the Nepah Virus and snakes

The Spaniards of As they then highlighted the fear for the Nipah virus, which is causing a lot of concern in the South Asian country. It is an uncommon but potentially very deadly virus (according to the WHO it has a lethality rate of 40 to 75%), which is transmitted to humans from animals. Two people did not survive in recent days and three others tested positive and this pushed local authorities to ban gatherings, close schools and impose the use of masks. The Kerala region – the hotbed of cases – is quite far from that of Uttar Pradesh, but this cannot leave those traveling to India at peace, especially after the terrible experience of Covid-19.

Finally the snake question, raised from several sides. For the Spaniards of As were spotted on the trackwhile other journalists expressed fears about the photographers’ stalking for their spectacular shots: he responded to them Karun Chandhok, former Indian F1 driver: “I must say I have spent many days at the BIC since its construction and I assure you that I have never seen a snake! I don’t know where this story comes from.”