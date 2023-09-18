MotoGP, chaos India: the visas have not arrived yet

The first MotoGP weekend in India it risks making history, yes, but in a negative sense. The debut at the Buddh International Circuit is encountering organizational problems that are not expected from the world’s top two-wheel category: when there are three days left before the meetings between the riders and the media, many visas for team members and journalists have not yet arrived.

The procedures for issuing the electronic visa, naturally essential when boarding to land in the Asian country, were managed by the Mondy India Pvt Ltd agency. On 31 July, interested parties received a form which had to be completed by 4 August , as reported by the German newspaper Speedweek. Since this is a document for the Government of India, it was advised to provide all the accreditations for the GP well in advance. The problems started with the visa payments, first directed to an account that PayPal blocked due to the excessive influx of money and then transferred via the TransferWise app, which however the 1,500 in the paddock did not use. Delays that led to the paradoxical situation of some members of the MotoGP teams who yesterday did not have visas and today it is not known whether they have left: “It will be exciting“, Liqui Moly-Husqvarna Moto3 team owner Peter commented sarcastically Öttl. “My flight to New Delhi leaves at 4.50pm and I haven’t received my visa yet“. Colleague of The Race Simon Patterson testified how an acquaintance of his received a visa on time but with a photo of a stranger.

Other problems arise from the exorbitant costs of the services shuttle between the runway and the hotel and between the hotel and the airport (again according to the Germans, HRC was asked for 50 thousand euros for three days, then reduced to 28 thousand). Hotel prices are also high, skyrocketing during the race weekend.

Drone view of the Buddha International Circuit – The Home to Indian Oil Grand Prix of India 😍😍😍 [Video Credit: Live with Gaurav (Youtube)]#MotoGP #IndianGP #MotoGPBharat pic.twitter.com/lcWth7JKbO — Desi Racing Co. (@DesiRacingco) September 17, 2023

The approval problem

It is not only logistical problems that are at stake, but also track issues. For example, the approval of the track has not yet been completed: the green light could only arrive on Thursday, very close to the race weekend, with all the doubts that this delay may generate about the safety of the Buddh International Circuit (already questioned in turn-1, where there is a wall dangerously close to the asphalt), on the organizational abilities of the local promoters and on what logic is behind the forced dispute of a race weekend for which we arrived totally unprepared. Certainly behind the contract with the track built by Hermann Tilke in 2011 there are economic interests in the rapidly growing Indian market. But will they be enough to repeat the experience in 2024?