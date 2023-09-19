The big news on the 2023 MotoGP calendar have never been looked upon favorably and, if Kazakhstan soon left the scene, the Indian Grand Prix was confirmed amid controversy and the discontent of the experts. However, in addition to the safety issues for which the pilots raised their voices and decided to unite to form a common front (details here), a decidedly important bureaucratic problem arose: the lack of visas.

To enter some countries, including India, you must have a government-approved visa, but by Tuesday of Grand Prix week, many had missed their flights or been turned away for not having a visa to enter the country. village. Teams, drivers and professionals are looking for a solution to be able to carry out their work. A situation, the one we are experiencing within MotoGP, which contrasts decidedly with the organization of a world championship of the level of the prototypes.

The Indian bodies responsible for the approval and validation of visas have found themselves sorting out a number of requests in recent days, managing to block a bureaucracy that had already seen some problems with the approval of the runway (which will most likely be approved between Thursday and Friday). To try to solve the problem and allow workers to enter the country, Dorna and IRTA have teamed up to find a solution by helping Indian entities speed up visa procedures.

It was the insiders themselves who called out the scandal, who through tweets, stories on Instagram and various posts that appeared on social media denounced the disorganization and malfunction of a mechanism that should be oiled to allow a world championship to continue as normal progress. Flights (and money) lost, deadlines that are now starting to get tighter and difficulties in working. At this time, getting to India is simply impossible for many.

If anyone managed to reach the goal of the 13th appointment of the season, many are still waiting to receive the pass that allows them to simply be able to work. Among these, several riders: Collin Veijer, currently involved in Moto3, returned home once he was rejected at the check-in desk due to the lack of a visa. Marc Marquez also posted a story on Instagram in which he shows himself in bike gear and the caption reads: “Flight delayed due to lack of a valid visa for the Indian GP. So let’s ride a little.”

Even the men and women of Ducati were without visas until a few hours ago, as were KTM, Fantic, Snipers and many, many other teams in every category. From MotoGP to Moto3, passing through Moto2, many went to the check-in at their respective departure airports to then be sent home. Work visa, tourist visa for those who went before hoping for a short holiday… it doesn’t matter. We’re not leaving.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

On the Tuesday of a non-European race week, which therefore involves an early start due to time zone and organization issues, the latter is precisely the missing piece. The malfunction of the system is sending Dorna into crisis, which is working with all its strength to find a solution. The Indian bodies, on the other hand, seem to have definitively collapsed in the face of such an important commitment which they were unable to meet until these last hours. Proof of this is also the approval of visas with errors in personal data (photos of people different from those in the data entered, for example).

The flooding of the system is calling into question the credibility of the organizers, who have already been put under scrutiny due to the safety problems highlighted by the pilots. Non-approved track, worrying walls and escape routes that seem too short… the riders united in a common front without preconceptions, but with the fear of taking to the track in less than optimal conditions. For this reason the approval will only take place on Thursday…if the pilots ever manage to reach their destination.

We are therefore awaiting developments in the situation, which is becoming increasingly unsustainable for those who need to work in a Grand Prix that started with the wrong assumptions right from the announcement of their presence on the calendar. Uncertain weekend until the end, even today it is not certain that we can race, and the worries become increasingly real due to the actual absence of the protagonists.