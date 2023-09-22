MotoGP India, Marquez excellent fourth on Friday

On Friday at the Buddh International Circuit the big surprise was the Honda. The Japanese manufacturer placed both Marc in Q2 for the first time this season Marquez that Joan Mir and – even if the rivals seem decidedly faster – it will be able to fight for the best positions on the grid even with two points, when until a few days ago the RC213V could only hope for the eight-time world champion to get into the top-10.

After finishing the first session in second position, Marquez demonstrated that he was able to adapt before the others to the difficulties of the Indian circuit, two of which were the heat and the potholes: the Cabroncito He also impressed in the afternoon, improving by a clear second and being the fourth rider in the time table, 335 thousandths behind Luca Marini. Joan Mir also did well (finally), tenth both in the morning and in the afternoon.

Marquez’s words

“When we arrive on a new track it is true that I am able to quickly find the limit. I was there right from FP1 and in P we managed to stay there, even if we lost a bit of margin as the general grip increased. In the end we managed to get a place in Q2, which was the goal of the day, but I believe that tomorrow many riders will take a step forward. The first three rows of the starting grid are the target tomorrow, then we’ll see what happens in the Sprint. The heat here is different compared to other tracks, but I don’t think it will be a big problem for tomorrow, for the long race on Sunday we will have to see“.

Mir’s words

“In terms of outcome it is my best Friday of the season, we should be happy! In terms of sensations it was even better and I felt good since the morning session, which makes everything easier. We spent the day working on details like the gear ratio, normal things when you arrive at a new track. Then in P we took another step forward to keep up with the other riders. I’m very happy to go straight to Q2 because the lap we did wasn’t perfect, so for tomorrow we have some margin to improve in qualifying“.