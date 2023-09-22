MotoGP India, Espargaro and Viñales in Q2

The weekend is off to a good startAprilia on the new (for MotoGP) Buddh International Circuit. In India, the two official RS-GPs from the Noale company have earned the right to participate in tomorrow’s Q2 and therefore fight for pole position. A double pass won with relative ease: Aleix Espargaro he is in fact third just 51 thousandths from Luca Marini’s best time, while Maverick Viñales he fails to take full advantage of the last shot and has to settle for sixth position of the day.

The two Aprilia riders are also the protagonists of a misunderstanding in the Ps, with the #12 involuntarily hindering his teammate.

A little close for comfort! 🚨 The Aprilia duo found each other in a close-quarters part of the track! 😮#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/p7V0pjQKuJ — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 22, 2023

Espargaro’s words

The Catalan’s main opponent so far is the heat: “Here I really struggle to breathe in a straight line. It’s the main problem, and it will be tough in the race. I don’t feel very good when braking, I struggle a bit in the two hairpins. This morning we didn’t have a bad lap also because I used a very old engine to help me a bit with the track, while in the afternoon with a performance bike I found the pace to be good. With the morning tire I managed to lap in a low 1:46, and overall I’m happy, we are among the best. I only did 3 laps with the soft, I didn’t feel very hot, but in the sprint race there will be 14 laps and I will know better tomorrow morning how the grip will be because the plan is to start with the used rear soft tire and take it to 15 laps. In my opinion, however, we are competitive even with the average“, this is his comment to Sky Sports MotoGP.

A few words also on the safety of the route, which has been under attack in recent days: “Today’s Safety Commission will be interesting, we’ll see what to improve. We were all very critical, but For a track that has been abandoned for 10-15 years, it’s not bad for me. It’s clear that there is no grip, but there isn’t even in Qatar after 8-10 months, let alone here after years. Surely the curbs can be cleaned, but honestly I wouldn’t touch much and I would race, then between now and next year we’ll get to work to change things“.

Viñales’ words

“We found a fairly difficult track because there are places where you don’t see the curve. For me the first sector is very difficult, as are turns 1 and 3. When you do the part between turns 8 and turn 9 it’s incredible, there are no sections like this in the world championship“, added teammate Viñales, who then listed the pros and cons of today. “Today I didn’t have the best sensations, but tomorrow we can definitely take a step forward. Compared to the other Aprilia riders, I like to go with shorter gears to have more power, but here it is very difficult to manage a gearbox like this, so in the afternoon we made the gearbox shorter. With these compounds I can’t brake the bike well and I always go long, and this makes things very difficult for me. In terms of time attack, however, I felt good, it’s a shame that I didn’t complete my second lap, which in my opinion was good enough to put me in the top three. With the two mediums I suffered a lot, but with the soft at the back and the medium at the front I found myself at ease, and I’m just missing a few details: we have a good base“.