MotoGP India, Bezzecchi in the top-5 on Friday

A very positive Friday for the Mooney VR46 team. If Luca Marini finishes in the lead at the absolute debut of the MotoGP in India, setting an excellent lap time which qualifies him directly for tomorrow’s Q2, Marco Bezzecchi manages to enter the top-5 and achieve a fifth position which still puts him in a good position in view of the fight for pole position.

Immediately at ease on the new track and very enthusiastic about the new layout, Marini broke the 1:45 barrier by stopping the clock at 1’44.782, while Bezzecchi stopped four tenths behind his teammate (+0.420). In the wake of the very frontrunners, the #72 has shown itself to be solid and consistent since the morning and ready to reduce the gap tomorrow.

Bezzecchi’s words

“This morning I started strong straight away, then this afternoon I hoped to do a little better, but the goal was the top-10. The heat put us to the test, we have to get used to it, but I’m happy“, this is #72’s very first comment on the Mooney channels.

The rider from Romagna then promoted the Buddh International Circuit after the controversies that accompanied this weekend: “A really beautiful track, a little dirty in some places because it is rarely used, but very, very beautiful and demanding. The track is difficult and technical, especially turn 1, where it is difficult to stop, I made a lot of mistakes there. Then the third sector is spectacular, with the two chicanes and the long banking curve. I can’t wait to get back on track tomorrow“.