MotoGP India, Bagnaia starts with a 7th place

With more difficulty than expected, Francesco Bagnaia he managed to gain direct qualification to Q2 of the Indian Grand Prix. Tomorrow, at the Buddh International Circuit, the world champion will fight for pole position thanks to the seventh time achieved in today’s Ps. A result that ten minutes from the end of the session was not at all a given, considering that the Ducati rider found himself out of contention for the top-10 with the others who were improving more and more.

The Piedmontese managed with his team to manage pressure and difficulties, but still suffered a half second delay from the leader of the day Luca Marini and from Jorge Martin who is chasing him 36 points behind in the drivers’ standings.

Bagnaia’s words

“Pecco” isn’t worried for now and actually promises to improve his references tomorrow. To the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP he admitted that he had some difficulties today, but that he had largely overcome them: “We have fixed most of the problems, we have done a good screening. We’ll see a little about the rest, but overall I’m satisfied with the work. We start a little far away, but we always arrive in the end“, this is his comment.

“It was overall a positive, but unusual day. At the beginning we struggled to find the right setup for the bike. I was struggling when braking but, after a lot of work, we finally managed to find a good solution to this problem. With used tyres, in the second session, I managed to place myself in fourth place and managed to lap with a time similar to the first, but in the time attack we only had one good attempt and it was difficult“, added the world champion to Ducati channels. “In any case I’m happy because we are close to the leaders and we can improve even further tomorrow. The track is very technical and difficult, it forces you to be very precise. Overall, it’s a very nice track, but the heat is the main problem. In some places, it feels like you’re burning”.