First time in India

In the long history of the MotoGP, the calendars of past seasons have always included GPs in Asia, with Japan traditionally representing the most awaited event. Never before, however, had the premier class and its preparatory categories competed over the weekend Indiawhich will happen this weekend at Buddh International Circuiton that same route located at Greater Noida which welcomed Formula 1 between 2011 and 2023.

Friday the only risk

For MotoGP it will therefore be an absolute novelty, on a track located approximately 40% from the capital New Delhi. An event which, despite much criticism on the eve of the visas not yet delivered to various team workers (which add to the not entirely efficient transport services and, above all, dangers linked to the safety of the track which has not yet been approved) It shouldn’t present any problems from a meteorological point of view. The only doubt is related to the day of Friday, i.e. the one in which the free practice sessions for all categories will be held. The risk is in fact linked to some rainfall forecast in the federal state of Uttar Pradesh, which could also occur in the areas of the circuit, especially during the morning. For the rest, both Saturday and Sunday, the weather will be partly sunnywith minimum and maximum temperatures always above 30°which will make the GP very physically demanding for the riders also due to the high humidity.

MotoGP 2023, Indian Grand Prix: the weather forecast

Friday 22 September

Sky: possible rain

Chance of precipitation: 40% (thunderstorms 24%)

Min/max temperatures: 38/39°C

Wind: ESE 9 km/h

Saturday 23 September

Sky: partly sunny

Chance of precipitation: 4%

Min/max temperatures: 37/39°C

Wind: NE 11 km/h

Sunday 24 September

Sky: partly sunny

Chance of precipitation: 2%

Min/max temperatures: 36/38°C

Wind: E 2 km/h