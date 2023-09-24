Spaniard Jaume Masia won the 2023 Indian GP in the Moto3 class. The Iberian, riding the Honda, preceded the Japanese Kaito Toba (Honda) and Ayumu Sasaki (Husqvarna). Fourth place for the Spaniard Daniel Holgado (Ktm). The victory allows Masia to join Holgado at the top of the world championship standings with 174 points, Sasaki is only one point behind.

Spanish victory also in Moto2, with the success of Pedro Acosta ahead of Tony Arbolino and the American Joe Roberts. Acosta extends his lead in the 2023 World Cup with 236 points. Arbolino is second at 197.