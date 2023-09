Marco Bezzecchi conquers the MotoGP pole position for the 2023 Indian GP. The Ducati VR46 rider today, in qualifying, lapped in 1’43”947 ahead of the Spaniard Jorge Martin (1’43”990) and Pecco Bagnaia (1 ’44”203). In Ducati poker, fourth place on the grid for Luca Marini (1’44”215). Fifth and sixth position for the Hondas of Joan Mir (1’44”454) and Marc Marquez (1’44”469)