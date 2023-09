Marco Bezzecchi with the Ducati Team Mooney set the best time in the first free practice of the MotoGP Indian GP, ​​with a time of 1.45.990. Second time for the Spaniard Marc Marquez (+0″139) on Honda and third for the South African Brad Binder (+0″320) on the Ktm. Raul Fernandez and Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) follow. Closing the top ten are Zarco, Marini, Martin, Di Giannantonio and Mir.