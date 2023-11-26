Pecco Bagnaia became MotoGP champion for the second time in a row on the 6th lap of the Valencia Grand Prix when Jorge Martin rear-ended Marc Marquez and the two riders both ended up on the ground at turn 4. Pecco had started from pole position due to the penalty Viñales (he lost 3 positions on the grid for not stopping immediately after a technical problem with his Aprilia was reported to him) and had done nothing wrong at the start. Jorge also got off to a good start and quickly moved onto the tail of the Italian’s Ducati. At the beginning of the third lap the first mistake: when Martin was sucked into the slipstream when braking for the first corner, with the Spaniard’s bike touching Pecco’s. The Pramac rider finished long and returned to the track in 8th place, at which point he tried to recover, but relying too much on instinct and little on reason. After having missed Alex Marquez and Maverick Viñales, Martin was 6th behind Marc when, in an attempt at a more than risky overtaking, he ended up on the ground.

THE CHARACTER MotoGP, Bagnaia winning by force: the triumph after the fall Matteo Garlic November 26, 2023



When Bagnaia saw the signal telling him that his rival had left the scene, he allowed himself to relax for a moment, letting the two KTMs of Binder and Miller who were chasing him pass. Halfway through the race, however, Brad missed a corner, losing many positions, while Jack crashed with 9 laps to go to the finish line. At that point Pecco was in command, with Zarco behind him, but nothing was yet written. Because in the last laps Di Giannantonio moved up, and on the last lap he was behind Bagnaia. The world champion defended himself perfectly and did what only the greatest can do: win the title and the race at the same time.

After the finish line, to celebrate he found a basket in which to dunk a golden basketball and three rings, one for each world title: the 2 in MotoGP and the one in Moto2.

Fabio Di Giannantonio and Johann Zarco greeted him on the podium for a Ducati hat-trick. Binder finished the race in 4th place ahead of Raul Fernandez’s Aprilia and Alex Marquez’s other Rossi. Franco Morbidelli, in his last race on the Yamaha, completed a good comeback in 7th place ahead of Aleix Espargarò, Luca Marini and Maverick Viñales (who made the wrong tire choice). Thirteenth place for Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori, while Marco Bezzecchi crashed on the first lap. Enea Bastianini is also on the ground.