Aprilia double in the second free practice session of the Argentine Grand Prix which defined the top-10 of the riders directly qualified for Q2. Aleix Espargarò preceded Maverick Vinales in 1’38 ″ 244Jack Miller, Fabio Quartararo, Brad Binder, Alex Rins, Joan Mir, Jorge Martin, Johann Zarco and Luca Marini also directly qualified for the final qualifying phase. Francesco Bagnaia and the two winners at the start of the season, Enea Bastianini (World Championship leader) and Miguel Oliveira, will have to gain access to Q2 in Q1.

MotoGP | Argentina GP 2022, PL2 results