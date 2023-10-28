Rome – Jorge Martin he redeems himself after negative episodes in the races in Indonesia and Australia and returns to winning in the Sprint Race of the Thai Grand Prix. A practically solitary race for the 25-year-old Spaniard of Ducati Pramac who nibbles away a few points (now at -18) in the world ranking Francesco Bagnaia, only seventh at the finish line with Ducati Lenovo. On the podium are Brad Binder with the KTM and Luca Marini with the Ducati Mooney VR46. At the start Martin immediately risks Marini’s attack, but the Spaniard defends well and maintains the lead by immediately trying to pull away. Further back, however, Bagnaia runs into difficulty, perhaps due to some problem, and even slips to ninth position, compromising the race.

In the meantime Martin runs away in front and digs a gap between himself and his pursuers, while behind ‘Pecco’ he recovers up to seventh place. Binder wins the duel with Marini and takes second place, just off the podium come Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia), fourth, and Marc Marquez (Honda), fifth.