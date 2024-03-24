In Portimao there was the first clash between Bagnaia and Marquez and both ended up on the ground. In Portimao it was Jorge Martin who won the race, ahead of Enea Bastianini and the debutant Pedro Acosta, but in the final laps his eyes were on Pecco and Marc. The two were far from the podium, Acosta had also separated them, and at that moment the 5th place between them was up for grabs. The Spaniard attempted to attack the Italian at turn 5, but went wide. At that point the world champion was on the inside of the curve and when Marquez closed the line the two came into contact, falling. The stewards reserved the right to evaluate the incident after the race.

That wasn't the only twist. On the last lap, Maverick Viñales was betrayed by his Aprilia when his 2nd place seemed to be safe. A problem with the gearbox of his bike left Bastianini free and gave the first podium to Acosta. The happiest of all, however, was Martin who with the success in Portugal put himself at the top of the championship and with a large lead. Binder (4th at the finish line) is 18 points behind, Bastianini 21 and Bagnaia 23. “Today everything went perfectly” smiled the Spaniard from Pramac.

Enea was also happy, having reached the podium on the track where he was seriously injured last year. «It's an important result, I was nervous at the start and in the first laps I made some mistakes, but then I had an excellent race» the Rimini native expressed his satisfaction. Acosta was also over the moon, after reaching the podium in his second Grand Prix in the premier class: «The bike was perfect, I had no problems and I was able to ride as I am capable».

After Bastianini, the best Italian rider at the finish line was Marco Bezzecchi, for him a 6th place behind the KTMs of the aforementioned Binder and Miller. Aleix Espargaró and Miguel Oliveira with the Aprilias finished behind Fabio Quartararo, with the Yamaha in 7th position. Closing out the Top 10 was Fabio Di Giannantonio, while Marini on the Honda finished 17th, ahead only of Morbidelli, who had crashed on the first lap and restarted.