Alvaro Bautista seems really eager to get back to riding a MotoGP bike. As a reward for winning the Superbike world title, Ducati complied with his request to let him try the world champion Desmosedici GP, with a test that will take place tomorrow and Wednesday on the Misano track.

So great is the impatience to get on the saddle that the Spanish rider already showed up at the Romagna track today and posed together with his “gift”, which has a livery identical to that of his Panigale V4, for some shots they took from starter to test.

The general manager of Ducati Corse, Gigi Dall’Igna, said that Alvaro will have to think exclusively of having fun, but once on the track we can bet he will try to test himself on a bike that has certainly evolved a lot compared to the one with he was able to race in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, also replacing the injured Jorge Lorenzo in the factory team at Phillip Island, where he came close to the podium with fourth place.

The test will be strictly behind closed doors, perhaps in order not to put too much pressure on him, but Bautista won’t be alone on the track. In fact, Stefan Bradl will be keeping him company, who will be called to test the latest evolutions of Honda. A crucial test for the Japanese manufacturer, at a time when relations with its star Marc Marquez seem to be at an all-time low precisely because of the lack of competitiveness of the RC213V.