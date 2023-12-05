Marc Marquez’s debut on the Ducati attracted the attention of the world of wheels, but it was also quite inevitable. In his 11-year career in MotoGP, the eight-time world champion has only ever ridden Honda.

Seeing him riding another prototype, with which he wants to hunt for redemption after four years to forget between injuries and poor performance of the RC213V, has sparked the curiosity of all the experts, who wanted to understand if that Marc who doesn’t win from Misano 2021 is still what was there before the serious accident in Jerez in 2020 or whether there was also a human component to this year’s crisis.

The first findings seem to prove the driver from Cervera right, because in less than 50 laps aboard the Gresini Racing Desmosedici GP he immediately managed to align himself with the times of his colleagues who now know the Rossa like the back of their hands, immediately finding a feeling that allowed us to finish the day of collective testing in Valencia last Tuesday in fourth place, with a gap of less than two tenths from the best time of Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia.

Many have expressed themselves positively towards Marc, but there are also those who have not looked favorably on his change of jersey. This is the case of a colleague who for several years has made his career alongside the Spaniard, namely Andrea Iannone, who has finally finished his four-year ban and next year is preparing to return to racing in the World Superbike riding to the Ducati of Team GoEleven.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Andrea Iannone, Team Goeleven

“I have no doubts: Marquez will cause an earthquake from the first race with the Ducati. His way of racing is to cause confusion, this is the truth…”, said Iannone in an interview with MotorCycleNews, in which he then made things worse: “Marc gets angry when others do what he usually does. If you behave in the same way that Marquez treats his rivals, he gets annoyed.”

According to the rider from Vasto, however, the #93 will not be able to do certain things in a compact working group like that of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer: “Ducati has experience in managing riders. If Marquez went too far, he would go to to his detriment.”

Furthermore, Andrea believes that the level of the riders he will have to beat on the same bike will be very high: “It’s true, it will be fast, but that doesn’t mean it will be easy. I foresee very fierce competition. Bagnaia is there, I see Bezzecchi very motivated And then Martin who is a tough guy, as is Morbidelli.”