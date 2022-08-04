The sporting parable of Andrea Iannone is still on that October 27, 2019, the date of the last ‘valid’ race disputed by the centaur from Vasto. The last two of that season, which ran in Malaysia and Valencia, were canceled by the now infamous disqualification for doping, who after a long and talked-about judicial process still holds the former Ducati and Aprilia rider still. The ‘end of sentence’ for Iannone is still a year and a half away and only the December 17, 2023. Then the Italian rider, who has won one victory and 11 podiums in MotoGP in his career, will be 34 and a half years old. The age at which, with rare exceptions, one normally begins to think about hanging a helmet on a nail.

The plan of the Abruzzo instead is the opposite and he revealed it to the Gazzetta dello Sport during a long and interesting interview. Put aside the many, too many, rumors of gossip and participation in entertainment television programs such as dancing with the Starsthe next goal in Iannone’s head is to return to compete. “I’ll be back to running – the Italian announced to Rosea – I don’t know where, how and when, if in MotoGP or Superbike, but I guarantee it: I still can’t fill my life with other things than the bike or the speed“. A clear will, which does not want to be watered down even by the idea of ​​a test job for some premier class home. “For me they are not racing“, Iannone dismissed this hypothesis.

Destiny would have it that right in the period of his disqualification theApriliathe house for which Iannone was running at the time of the stop, has now become one of the reference forces on the grid. Aleix Espargarò, his teammate in the 2019 season, is now second in the league and is a serious candidate to win the world title. “I am happy for them – commented Iannone on the success of the Noale house – it means that my choice would have been spot on, while everyone thought the opposite. After the victory in Argentina I congratulated Aleix Espargaro, Massimo Rivola, Romano Albesiano and Paolo Bonora. They are not enviousor: if what you know hadn’t happened to me, I would have been there with them “.