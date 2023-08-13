The long period of forced waiting is almost over. In November Andrea Iannone will once again be a rider usable in the FIM championships after the end of the disqualification for doping and will be able to resume his career, trying to obtain other satisfactions.

The Abruzzese received a 4-season ban for testing positive for Drostanolone in an anti-doping check carried out during the 2019 Malaysian Grand Prix, but now the ordeal is almost over. That’s why he and his entourage are working tirelessly to try and find a good saddle for next season.

Over the last few weeks there has been talk of a landing in World Superbike to defend the colors of the GoEleven team. Andrea, over the past few days, has given an interview to Icon Magazine in which he touched on various points.

First of all, the things he would have liked to change in his MotoGP career in retrospect. From Iannone’s words it emerges that the greatest regret was, and still is, the farewell to Ducati consumed at the end of 2016, when he decided to switch to Suzuki.

“If I had to think about the things I’ve done, but with today’s mind, I would have done many things differently,” Iannone began. “For example, I only regret having left Ducati”.

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team, Andrea Iannone, Ducati Team Photo by: Ducati Racing

“I had several options and I chose the one I thought was right (Suzuki, ed), but I left my heart with Ducati”.

Not just MotoGP, because the 34-year-old from Vasto still feels like a rider capable of giving a lot at high levels. The Superbike, for example, is an option that could soon prove to be concrete in view of 2024.

“For now I have to keep my mouth shut, we are working, thinking about the near future which is quite close. My suspension is about to end and the finish line is in sight. I will get my license back in November.”

“There are contacts, conversations, we’re talking and I’m happy there’s still interest in me. This makes me proud and happy. Then, where, how and when, Superbike or MotoGP, it’s too early to say. But in recent years we’ve always worked to get back. I lost a lot of time, but the most important thing is to take everything with dignity”.

“I don’t want revenge, I’ve never liked it, in recent years I’ve felt free, never trapped. I hope to go back to doing what I like, riding a motorbike at 300 km/h, as hard as I can, feeling lighter . This is my life”; concluded Iannone.