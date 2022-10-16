The Australian Grand Prix was supposed to represent a redemption for Fabio Quartararo, who comes from a complicated period in which he collected only 8 points in four races (the eighth place in Motegi, then three zeros). Yet Phillip Island Sunday was the bottom of the crisis that the reigning champion is going through. He started from the fifth box and for a mistake he found himself at the bottom of the group. In the heat of the comeback, he slipped, finishing his race in the gravel and collecting the second consecutive zero.

With the Australian defeat, El Diablo loses the top of the table. When there are only two races left at the end of the season, the Frenchman leaves Australia with a disadvantage of 14 points from the new leader, Pecco Bagnaia. The Ducati rider’s comeback in the championship has been furious, more than 100 points recovered from Assen at Phillip Island, with a third place that brings him to Sepang with a first world match point.

It’s late at night in Yamaha, and Quartararo first saw the wide margin created at the beginning of the year diminish more and more. Then he saw himself jump in the standings at the end of one of the races that in theory could have helped him increase the two points that separated him from Pecco after Buriram. The problem for the French rider is always the same, the rear tire not working as it should. This led him to make mistakes.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We struggled to enter the race”, explains Quartararo. “I struggled to warm up the rear tire, especially in the second corner, where I was passed by Bagnaia, and then I made a mistake in the fourth corner. I tried to get back up, I overtook some riders, but I pushed a little too much. I braked in exactly the same way, but pulled out of Turn 1 a little too fast and made that mistake. It can happen. It’s not over yet, there are two races left, so now we have to concentrate and try to do our best ”.

Until Saturday, Quartararo had shown that he had an excellent pace and was considered one of the favorites despite starting from the second row. The race, however, told a different story and the reigning champion again shows himself very hard on a bike that fails to make him express his potential: “The problem is not that I have to overcome the limit, but that we ride. in a different way. We go fast, but we don’t have a bike that wins races. We need to find a way to drive less cornering speed. I need a bike that wins races, not a bike that goes strong in practice ”.

Now El Diablo arrives in Malaysia as a pursuer and will have to try to close the gap from Bagnaia. However, it is 14 points and Quartararo tries to get the idea of ​​the championship out of his mind. The goal for these last two races of the year is just to try to have fun on the bike: “The fact that Bagnaia is now leader of the standings changes many things. Now I will stop thinking about the championship for a while and I think the most important thing is to enjoy these last two races and try to have fun. I haven’t been able to enjoy the race for a long time and I will have to. Malaysia is a circuit that I like, I have good memories, so we will try to have fun ”.