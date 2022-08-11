The all-Italian battle between Ducati And Aprilia for the top of the MotoGP, which in the last Silverstone race gave spectacle and emotions in ista, is extending from the folds of the circuits to the secret chambers of sports politics. The two two-wheeled motoring excellences of our country, which have been able to bring the Japanese superpowers to their knees, are in fact on the opposite side of the fence in an important decision-making controversy that could address the entire future of the World Championship and its premier class. As has already happened in Formula 1, in fact, MotoGP is also grappling with a delicate plan to reduce costs and, above all, the search for greater efficiency. The goal is to have bikes that in the future ‘waste’ fewer resources than the current generation of racing cars.

Gigi Dall’Ignadg of Ducati, for this reason he has for some time been insisting onintroduction of a hybrid engine which allows for energy recovery. A course of action recently contested by the KTMwho instead stressed that the best idea is to focus on biofuels. Massimo Rivolaa strong man from the Aprilia family, openly sided against Ducati’s proposal, also suggesting that behind this plan there is theAudiowner of Ducati and interested in entering F1 in 2026. “Maybe Ducati is under pressure from Audi? You can omit the ‘perhaps’. Of course”the former Ferrari executive sentenced to the microphones of the German site Speedweek. Rivola is convinced that the biofuel road is the most effective and viable and above all that MotoGP should not repeat the mistakes already made by F1, which he knows very well.

“We must not imitate Formula 1. The minimum weight of 1.6-liter V6 cars today is 948 kg. In 2013 with the naturally aspirated 2.4-liter V8 engines they weighed 642 kg. Adding the battery and the alternator to the 157 kg MotoGP we can expect similar weight gains “ highlighted the CEO Aprilia. Continuing the analysis of him, the manager of the Noale house accused Dall’Igna of seek an advantage for himself and his team, not for MotoGP and its sustainability. “The priorities are clear: we must ensure a good show and aim for zero emissions – he concluded – the question is: why should you do the hybrid? You do it because you think you have a technical advantage on a project like this? Then it’s not fair. The real motivation should be: the world is fighting for zero emissions, so we have to do our part. As a MotoGP team principal, I’m against hybrid engines “.