While most of the paddock is still waiting for the official 2025 calendar, which should be announced in the next few days, more and more dates are emerging, some confirmed and others to be defined as soon as possible.

In any case, next year’s calendar will feature several significant changes compared to the most recent ones. One of these, as learned by Motorsport.com, will be the inclusion of the Hungarian Grand Prix, which will be held at Balaton Park, a new track, located about 85 kilometers southwest of Budapest, on the shores of Lake Balaton, one of the most popular holiday areas in the country.

The idea is for local authorities, along with senior officials from MotoGP promoter Dorna, to hold an event in the middle of next month, during which the inclusion of the new Grand Prix will be announced. The last time the World Championship raced in Hungary was in 1993, at the Hungaroring circuit, and the winner was Eddie Lawson on a Cagiva.

For some circuits to enter the scene, others must exit. Portugal is on the launch pad, an event that has been a fixture on the schedule since its debut in 2020. The decision to forgo the Portuguese event would mean that Spain would retain the four races shared between Jerez, Barcelona, ​​Aragon and Valencia. Initially, and according to championship officials, they were intended to enter a sort of rotation, which would also include Portimao.

The next season will therefore kick off on the first weekend of March in Buriram, the first stop of a double event that will probably touch another Asian venue seven days later.

The World Championship caravan will then move to the American continent. There, Argentina will recover its race a year after the cancellation of the 2024 edition, following the policy of cuts imposed by the government of Javier Milei. The Termas de Río Hondo Grand Prix should take place before or after the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin. To these deductions are added some certainties, already announced, such as the dates of the visits to Le Mans (May 11), Silverstone (May 25) and Red Bull Ring (August 17).

MotoGP Calendar 2025: The Dates Confirmed

Date Grand Prix Circuit 2/3/2025 Thailand Buriram 11/5/2025 France Le Mans 25/5/2025 Great Britain Silverstone 8/17/2025 Austria Red Bull Ring