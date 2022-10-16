For the first time this season, Pecco is at the top of the World Championship: this is how the Phillip Island race revolutionized the rankings, leading the Piedmontese from Ducati.

The turnaround served. After almost 6 months, the MotoGP changes masters, with the passing of the baton between Fabio Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia. The Frenchman of Yamaha was the leader of the World Championship since the GP of Portugal, on April 24, when he found himself on equal points, 69, with Alex Rins, coincidentally the winner of the Australian GP, ​​overtaking him however for the victory in Portimao. Thirteen races after Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati overtake, crowning a chase that seemed impossible the day after the Sachsenring, on 19 June, with Pecco 91 points behind Quartararo.

match point – Change of guard propitiated by the fall of Quartararo in Australia and by the concomitant third place of Bagnaia behind Rins and Marc Marquez, enough to throw him in the lead with 14 points ahead of him and 27 over Aleix Espargaro, ninth with Aprilia. With two races left of the season, Malaysia on October 23 and Valencia on November 6, Bagnaia and Ducati already have their first world championship match point in Sepang. See also Martina Fidanza was discharged after heart surgery

motogp, the world rider rankings after the australian gp – Here’s what the MotoGP World Championship standings look like after the Australian GP and only two races to go:

motogp, the constructors’ world rankings after australia – Here is the constructors’ world rankings after Phillip Island.

