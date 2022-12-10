The physical effort for MotoGP riders has increased exponentially in recent years. Every time there are more races and the bikes require more and more force to be ridden. This situation is turning pilots into real athletes.

This increase in physical effort will be further increased in view of next year, in which there will be two determining factors: on the one hand, we will face the longest calendar in history, initially made up of 21 races. On the other hand, the Sprint Race will be introduced every weekend. These 21 “mini races”, which will be held on Saturday and whose number of laps will be half the usual, will result in an addition of 1285.56 kilometers to the totals completed in the race in 2022. In order not to put too much strain on the riders, FP4 has been eliminated, but we must bear in mind that the physical and mental effort is much less in a practice than in the race, where you give everything from start to finish.

The 2022 season kicked off in Qatar on March 6 and closed in Valencia eight months and 20 grands prix later, once Finland’s cancellation was confirmed. Between Assen and Silverstone, the riders had five weeks off. The sum of the distance of the 20 races is a total of 2272.60 kilometers, or one of 113.63 kilometers every Sunday. In 2023, in the period between Portimao (March 26) and Valencia (November 26), this figure will be increased by almost 1300 kilometres, a circumstance which will raise the average in the race every weekend up to 170 kilometres. Obviously the bodies will feel the difference.

“The introduction of the Saturday races will above all affect the recovery of the riders. What will make the difference will be the ability to recover from Saturday to Sunday. Even if the sprint race will have fewer laps, muscle stress is very high and nerves also play an important role,” explains Marc Rovira, Pol Espargaro’s coach speaking to Motorsport.com.

“To work on it, we will increase the intensity of the exercises, but decreasing the recovery time. In this way we will increase the effort and work. What we want to do is educate the muscle to recover faster. Here interval work, both short and long term, will play a fundamental role. As the grand prix approaches, we will decrease the duration but maintain the intensity. In this way we will also avoid the possibility of excessive training”, explains Rovira.

“There are many riders who find it difficult to relax, so it will be important to reduce stress as much as possible before going to sleep. Be it meditation, breathing exercises or any other method used by each rider,” said the coach by Pol, who coached Jorge Lorenzo in the past.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro is one of the grid’s fittest riders Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Although the increase in physical effort in 2023 will be evident, the leap in quality of most of the riders in their preparation has increased in recent times. “The change has been impressive in this respect,” explains Aleix Espargaró. “Now, practically all the riders are athletes. The bikes are more and more physical, they have 300 horsepower and we are using almost all of them, but the arms are the same as before. Not too many years ago we could not bring more than 200 to the ground or 225 horsepower. You need to have a very high level of fitness, there is a lot of balance on the grid. It is no longer just important to be lean and strong to be able to arrive refreshed for the last few laps, with a low heart rate to be able to think clearly, but also mentally, the more you train and the more prepared you are, the faster you go”, explains the Aprilia standard bearer, one of the riders who puts a lot of effort into his preparation.

In addition to the strength and mental challenge that MotoGP races require, body care will be another key factor in avoiding injuries and/or dealing with them in the best possible way. “I’ve always worked with the physiotherapists at the Clinica Mobile, but next year I’m thinking of hiring a personal trainer. With so many competitions and not really knowing how the new system will work, maybe it will be better for me to work with someone permanent,” Maverick Viñales told the writer about the upcoming changes.

The Aprilia rider introduces a concern that appears to be rife among riders, who aren’t sure how the challenge of tackling two races each weekend will affect their bodies. “This winter it will be very important to prepare well physically. With the new format of sprint races, nobody knows what to expect”, admitted Marco Bezzecchi at the last test in Valencia. “I won’t take many vacations because I think I’ll have to step up physically,” added the rookie of the year.

In 2023, in fact, the only rookie will be Augusto Fernández, Moto2 champion and new GasGas rider. On that test day in Valencia, the Majorcan experienced what awaits him after promotion to the premier class. “The MotoGP is very demanding from a physical point of view. But more than for power, because it allows you to play a lot with your body, you have to go from side to side to turn it, throw it on the ground; you have to move a lot on the bike” , he explained after his debut.

MotoGP’s only rookie for 2023 will have to up his physical preparations substantially Photo by: GasGas Factory Racing

“I’ll try to prepare myself as best as possible and, as far as nutrition is concerned, I’ll allow myself to eat a little more, because being in MotoGP requires a lot of energy. With Moto2, you play on the limit of having the right amount of energy, in exchange to weigh a little less”, continues the Spaniard, another of those who combines different disciplines in his training process. “In addition to training with other bikes, I will do a lot of motocross, which is what makes you stronger, and we will make good use of the Sepang tests, which will be very tough,” explains Fernández, who plans to visit Red Bull this winter Athlete Performance Center (APC) in Thalgau (Austria), where he will have access to nutritionists, physiotherapists, psychologists and personal trainers, all specialized in high performance, to understand which habits he must introduce or modify in his preparation.

The physical and mental demands will be at their maximum for the riders, but also for the team members. Especially in the case of technicians and mechanics, who will have to face these 42 races without the teams taking into consideration the possibility of increasing or reinforcing their workforce. “In principle, the team for the 2023 races will be the same as this year,” said Ducati. “There are no changes, everything will remain the same,” agrees Honda.

See also Sarah Luebbert's statements after deciding to stay in America Circuit Length Turns Sprint Race Laps* Km 2023 Km 2022 Portimao 4.59 Km 25 v. 12 v. 169.83 114.80 Termas 4.81 Km 25 v. 12 v. 177.97 120.15 Austin 5.51 km 20 v. 10 v. 165.30 110.26 Jerez 4.42km 25 v. 12 v. 163.54 110.57 Le Mans 4.19km 27 v. 13 v. 167.60 112.99 Mugello 5.25km 23 v. 11 v. 178.50 120.63 Sachsenring 3.67km 30 v. 15 v. 165.15 110.13 Assen 4.54 km 26 v. 13 v. 177.06 118.09 Kazakhstan 4.50km 25 v.** 12 v. 166.50 0.0 Silverstone 5.90 km 20 v. 10 v. 177.00 118.00 Red Bull Ring 4.32 Km 28 v. 14 v. 181.44 121.74 Barcelona 4.66km 24 v. 12v. 167.76 111.84 misano 4.23km 27 v. 13 v. 169.20 114.10 India 5.14 Km 22 v.** 11 v. 169.62 0.0 Motegi 4.80 km 24 v. 12 v. 172.80 115.22 Indonesia 4.31 km 20 v. 10 v. 129.30 86.02 Australia 4.45km 27 v. 13 v. 178.00 120.09 Thailand 4.55km 26 v. 13 v. 177.45 113.85 Sepang 5.54 km 20 v. 10 v. 166.20 110.86 Qatar 5.38km 22 v. 11 v. 177.54 118.36 Valencia 4.01 km 27 v. 13 v. 160.40 108.13 Aragon 0.0 116.77 Total 3,558.16 2,272.60 Difference 1,285.56

*: The laps of the Sprint Races have not been officially established, but the regulation speaks of half the laps of the normal race.

**: For the new Kazakhstan and Indian GPs, the number of race laps has not yet been officially established.