Marc Marquez has the spotlight on him because of his future, which he has been holding for some time now, but which seems increasingly closer to a conclusion. The eight-time world champion has a contract with Honda in MotoGP for next season, a fact he has repeatedly stated as uncertainty over his future continues. This hasn’t stopped rumors from emerging about a move to Gresini Ducati. However, they persist because Marquez wants it.

By now his difficulties on the RC213V this season are well documented. His first impressions of Honda’s 2024 prototype which he tested in Misano testing last week were quite negative and did nothing to dispel many’s thoughts that he will break his contract with Honda. The day after the tests he told the Spanish media that “the commitment is to try to have success with Honda, whether in a year, two or three”.

On the occasion of the Misano test he indicated the Indian Grand Prix or the subsequent appointment in Japan as the deadline for his decision. The answer, therefore, is close. And at this stage, no one is really sure what it will be. Both options represent a step into the unknown. Honda’s Misano tests did not bode well for better days. But this is the house with which he won all his MotoGP titles. It would be crazy, even in the new world order of European brands and mentality, to completely exclude HRC.

But the Ducati is clearly the best bike on the grid right now, and even a year-old bike is capable of challenging for the title. And at least regarding this last option, the pilot has some awareness.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

His younger brother Alex Marquez has experienced the same disillusionment that Marc is experiencing in the last two years, having raced with the LCR Honda team and decided to leave. He traded a factory contract—or what, as he sarcastically observed to Motorsport.com at Misano, “should have been”—for a one-year deal with Gresini to ride a year-old Ducati. In particular, the Ducati that led Pecco Bagnaia to the title last season.

In the first 12 races of the 2023 season, Alex Marquez achieved a podium in Argentina after qualifying on pole position, a Sprint win at a wet Silverstone and earned more points (80) from Sunday results alone in 2023 than in each of his three full seasons with Honda.

“Much nicer than last year,” he tells Motorsport.com when we ask him, in the Gresini hospitality during the San Marino GP, what life as a Ducati rider is like. “I say it like this. Last year I never lost motivation, but it’s true that when you don’t get results, when you don’t get help from a factory it’s difficult to move forward, especially when you’re on a bike that has a lot of problems.”

“But from the first day on the Ducati, the feeling was pleasant, with the factory and especially with Gigi, who is a really good person and speaks directly with the riders. And this is a really nice thing. It was nice and much easier. That’s the reality.”

Gigi Dall’Igna, General Director of Ducati and, in reality, savior of the Italian brand. It is not the first time that his name has been associated with the future of Marc Marquez. He is naturally number one on the list of European engineering talent that Marquez and Honda want to attract. Dall’Igna frequents all the Ducati garages during race weekends, listening to feedback from each of the brand’s eight riders. He was a key element in making the Desmosedici the strongest motorcycle in the world.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc’s lack of results stems from a lack of confidence in the current Honda. Every time he pushes it to the level we are used to seeing from him, and which has earned him so many successes, the bike betrays him. So now he rides within the limits of the bike and the results are visible: 10th and 12th in the Austrian GP; 11th and 13th in the Catalan GP; 10th and 7th in the San Marino GP.

“The Honda isn’t that difficult to adapt,” notes Alex Marquez, comparing the RC213V and the Ducati. “When you get the bike, it’s quite easy to adapt. But the problem is that you quickly lose confidence, because strange crashes happen, which you don’t expect, and this is difficult for a rider to understand many times.”

On the contrary, he explains that the Ducati “gives you confidence and it’s easier to have confidence”. As we have seen countless times in the past, when Marc Marquez has confidence in his bike, whether it was good or not, he has always been able to fight for the championship. It’s easy to forget that in 2019 he won the championship with a 151 point lead in the standings over Andrea Dovizioso, despite riding a bike with which no other Honda rider managed to get on the podium and which effectively ended Jorge Lorenzo’s career. Marquez doesn’t need a perfect bike, just a bike that he can understand.

But it’s crucial to have a team of engineers around you that understands what you need. This, says Alex Marquez, was the biggest change that he was pleased to discover in his transition from Honda to Ducati. “With the Japanese, when you have a problem they need three meetings to say that solution,” he explained. “Here at Ducati, when you stop at the garage and say you have some problem, they already tell you the solution they have. So, in terms of time, it’s much easier to find solutions and react in case of serious problems.”

“This is an aspect that I really like: not having to attend three meetings, wait for the afternoon, perhaps for FP2, and still not know what the solution is 100%. The Europeans are more direct and tell you the solution in a much clearer.”

That’s why Marquez implored Alberto Puig to look for other European engineers to include in the project. Honda is slowly adapting to this change in working methods, but it needs people from outside its borders with completely different perspectives to move things forward.

Alex Marquez admits to Motorsport.com that he had “doubts” in his head when his time at Honda was coming to an end. “I thought the problem was the bike,” he says, “but it’s necessary to check because it’s true that at some moments last year I had doubts about myself.”

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

These doubts were dispelled when he rode Gresini’s Ducati for the first time in the Valencia tests last November. The results that followed, while recognizing that they were not the ones he needed to start asking Ducati for an official bike, demonstrate this.

At the end of our interview with Alex Marquez, comes the inevitable difficult question. He put up with it all the day before and definitely expected it. But let’s avoid the most obvious question and simply ask him this: if Marc comes to Gresini, will the transition be easy?

Kindly, also avoiding giving much credence to the rumors, he leaves us with this: “So, honestly speaking, if he comes to Ducati, he will definitely be fast. It’s Marc, he’s eight times world champion. He hasn’t lost his speed. We’ve seen it in Q1 in Montmelo. But it won’t be easy, he will definitely need time.”