Rossi (43) became world champion nine times, seven of which in MotoGP. ‘The Doctor’, as his nickname goes, always rode with the number 46 on his motorcycle. It is part of its brand name VR46. The Italian previously said he hopes “his” number will be used by another rider in the future, but according to the MotoGP organization, 46 will belong to Rossi forever.
The 115 grands prix winner ended his long and prosperous career that began in 1996 in the 125cc (now Moto3) class. Rossi was inducted into the MotoGP Hall of Fame upon his retirement.
