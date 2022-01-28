It wasn’t just the World Superbike riders on track at Jerez de la Frontera this week. The two-day Andalusian event has actually rekindled the engines for MotoGP as well, with Honda taking advantage of it to become the first to get busy in 2022 with test rider Stefan Bradl.

After the two disappointing years of 2020 and 2021, the Japanese manufacturer has radically revised the RC213V and does not seem to want to leave anything to chance. The German will also be on track in Sepang from next Monday, in the shakedown reserved for rookies and test drivers, but the HRC men preferred to start working on.

The goal, of course, is that everything will be ready when it is the turn of the two starter riders, Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro, who will get on the saddle on February 5th, again on the Malaysian track. After all, with just five days of testing available, three of which on the unprecedented Indonesian track of Mandalika, we cannot afford to waste even a minute.

All the more so after the sigh of relief that Honda was able to draw on the conditions of Marquez, whose presence in Malaysia was still in doubt until about ten days ago due to the problem of diplopia (double vision) accused last October after an accident during training with an off-road bike, which forced him to miss the last two races of 2021.

The Cervera rider returned to riding first a motocross bike and then a RC213V-S, the road bike closest to the MotoGP of the Honda range, on the Portimao track without experiencing any vision problems. Which is why, after a last consultation with the doctors, the HRC announced on Wednesday that it will be regularly on the track in Sepang.

In great need of his feedback to return to the lead role he lost in the last two years, that’s why the House of the Golden Wing wants everything to be ready when Marc takes to the track and has therefore also taken advantage of this further opportunity with Bradl.