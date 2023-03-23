The German manufacturer Kalex has the chassis requested by Honda practically ready for the 2023 RC213V with which Marc Marquez and Joan Mir defend the colors of the Japanese brand’s official team.

Initially, the component was supposed to arrive to be tested in the official Jerez test which will take place on May 1st, just the day after the Spanish Grand Prix (from April 28th to 30th). But Honda’s urgencies in the face of the bike’s more than predictable lack of competitiveness accelerated the production of the component. This will be tested in a private test session which will take place from 4 to 6 April.

The Honda test team, led by engineer Ramon Aurin, together with Honda’s top management, technical director Ken Kawauchi and test rider Stefan Bradl, will be in charge of bringing the new piece onto the track and making an initial assessment.

Kalex, which has slowed down the production of bikes in the Moto2 class to meet Honda’s requests, brought delivery of the new frame forward by a few weeks and this could change the timing of its introduction. Initially, the plan was for Bradl to use it at the Spanish Grand Prix, where he will race as a wildcard, and for both Marquez and Mir to test it during the official test on May 1st.

However, testing it in the private test at the beginning of April opens up the possibility that, if it works, the part could be sent to Austin, where the Grand Prix of the Americas will take place from the 14th to the 16th of the same month, so that Marc can have a first contact and verify the advantages.

The private test in Jerez, which will be held from 4 to 6 April, will bring together various teams on the Andalusian circuit, as in addition to Honda, KTM, Aprilia and Yamaha will also be present, so Ducati will be the only team not present, despite having the Spanish track on the list of three circuits that can be used for private testing.