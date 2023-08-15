Honda is still in a deep crisis in the MotoGP World Championship. The Japanese brand, which hasn’t won a title since 2019, is experiencing one of its worst years in the premier class: penultimate in the constructors’ standings after 9 Grands Prix, with just 89 points and ahead only of Yamaha. However, this is not the worst symptom for the Golden Wing House, but the situation of its main reference in recent years, Marc Márquez.

The Spanish rider got lost on a bike with which he ends up crashing every time he tries the limit, which has caused him new injuries like at Sachsenring and Assen. He only got 15 points in 2023, all coming from the Sprints. In Great Britain, the #93 chose to go into the weekend without taking any risks, which relegated him to the back of the grid, although he ended up crashing on Sunday anyway. To this difficult situation for Márquez, Honda must also add that both Joan Mir and Alex Rins (who will join Yamaha in 2024 after feeling “wasted”) have suffered injuries on the Japanese bike so far this season.

This situation has sparked many rumors in recent weeks, both about the continuity or otherwise of Márquez in the house with which he won his six MotoGP world titles, and about Honda itself in the premier class of motorcycling. The president of HRC, Koji Watanabe, spoke about all this in an interview with the website “Shueisha Shinsho”, as reported by our colleagues at GPOne.

Watanabe analyzed the factory situation and denied rumors that Honda could leave MotoGP, as Suzuki did at the end of 2022. “I deny these speculations once and for all. We will not leave,” said the Japanese boss.

He also commented on the relationship between Márquez and Honda. The objective is clear, to give the Cervera rider a winning bike as soon as possible: “The rumors that Marc may have been contacted by other teams for 2024 may not be true, but the fact that they appear seems to symbolize the current situation of the Honda,” he admitted.

“Every time I go to MotoGP, I always talk to Marc for a long time. And I tell him ‘we have to give you the bike you want and we’ll do it as fast as possible’. We also tell him that he has his own pace and that if we can’t adapt the “to each other, maybe we can make a decision. However, both he and we have found a common goal, so we’re not talking about closing the contract now,” Watanabe added, wanting to dispel any doubts about his continuity.

The HRC boss, however, is aware that for the #93 to stay he must give him a fast bike that can win. “The one that is missing now. We have to do it quickly and understand why we have come to this situation, so as not to repeat certain mistakes”. On the reason for this situation, Watanabe explains again: “It is difficult to identify the cause, but I think one of the reasons is that we based ourselves on past achievements and have not made any drastic changes to our methods.

The Japanese was also asked how to get out of the crisis, and he replied: “Budget and personnel are the areas where we can act fastest. We are increasing our development team. We need to improve the bike for this season, but we have to also work towards next year and beyond, so we’re making sure there’s no confusion between what we’re doing now and what we’re going to do in 2024.”

As for possible solutions, Watanabe welcomes the fact that the motorsport and motorcycle divisions are united under the HRC umbrella: “I think in the past we should have been more active in promoting the exchange of technology between motorcycle and car.” he acknowledged.

Finally, he also addressed the possibility that, together with Yamaha, Honda could receive concessions in MotoGP to bring the level back up: “The direction should be to obtain the consent of all the manufacturers. As far as we are concerned, we would be happy to receive concessions,” he concluded.