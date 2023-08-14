There has been too much talk about Honda’s current situation, four years after a season largely dominated by the brand and its leader, Marc Marquez. Now that it is at the bottom of the abyss, the manufacturer is trying to recover, in particular by relying on a force other than that specialized in motorcycling Grands Prix.

The joint efforts are made possible by the fact that HRC, Honda’s competition division, has brought motorcycle and car racing under the same umbrella. Formula 1 engineers can then contribute to MotoGP engine development in an effort to find new solutions, in a joint effort to return Honda to the top of the sport.

Koji Watanabe, President of HRC, insists that these new ways of working are starting to bear fruit after an initially rather complicated setup.

“Within Honda, the cultures of two wheels and four wheels are very different. For this reason, we started with the awareness that it would be quite difficult to work together as a company,” explains the big boss. “In fact, it took the whole first year to complete the integration, because everything was different: operations, structure, purchasing systems and so on. In this second year, we are starting to make progress in the collaboration between the categories of the two and four wheels”.

“MotoGP stagnation is a major issue for Honda/HRC at the moment,” he continued. “We have therefore decided to regain our strength with a structure entirely focused on HRC. To this end, the four-wheel development team is involved in the development of the MotoGP and is trying to produce tangible results as soon as possible.”

For Koji Watanabe, not only is solving the difficulties of the MotoGP program essential, but it can also be a beneficial mutualisation for the cars.

“Two-wheelers have a long history as a racing company, so we know racing and how it works. Two-wheelers have also established a business model where HRC manufactures racing parts and supplies them to its users through dealerships. four wheels is just starting to develop this aspect. There is a lot to learn from motorcycles in terms of know-how. In this sense, I am convinced that the collaboration between motorcycle and car will produce something even greater than we had initially envisaged.” .

Koji Watanabe was one of the top Honda executives Marc Marquez spoke to in the spring when he wanted to warn the group about the current difficulties and get answers on the means put in place to resolve them. On the sidelines of the Italian GP, ​​the Spanish champion met the President of HRC and Shinji Aoyama, number two of Honda Motor Company.

Watanabe assured him that Honda’s increased involvement in F1, with an expected return in 2026 in partnership with Aston Martin, does not jeopardize the MotoGP project. Indeed, he hoped it would act as a driving force and welcomed the merger between the two poles.

“I never had the impression that they hadn’t invested in bikes,” Marc Marquez said in June. “The project is the same today as when I arrived, ten or eleven years ago, the brand involvement remains the same. I see them working and little things happen. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t, but I see that they are interested in the project. If that weren’t the case, the bosses wouldn’t come and talk to me.”

“It’s also true that they have great potential. It’s difficult to know what’s happening here and what’s happening in Japan. The philosophy is different. Since last year, the car and bike departments have joined forces and I hope this can help us in the MotoGP project” .