The recommendation of the doctors who visited the rider from Cervera (Lleida) on Tuesday led him to take the decision not to participate in the test, in order not to jeopardize the recovery of the fractured thumb of his right hand which he suffered in the first stage of the calendar , in Portugal, and which, apparently, is not yet consolidated.

As if the fact that Marquez won’t race in front of his home crowd wasn’t already a blow on an individual level, the negative feeling is even more serious if we consider the various initiatives that the Catalan had set up in Jerez.

In addition to the “We Are 93” grandstand, “Garage 93”, a sports bar dedicated to Spanish, will also be set up in the center of Jerez. While he won’t be wearing a suit and helmet, the rider is expected to be there to enjoy himself, as much as possible under the circumstances, with his most loyal fans.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda will miss him even more. Unlike what happened last year at Misano, where Marquez reappeared in Tuesday’s collective tests after undergoing the fourth operation on his humerus, this time he won’t be riding on the Andalusian circuit, with the setback that this entails for the Tokyo manufacturer and for the development process of its bike.

After so much confusion and few certainties, everything seems to be in order for Honda to debut the new chassis that the Japanese manufacturer has commissioned from Kalex at Jerez. It was originally to be tested in Stefan Bradl’s tests 15 days ago, the same week as the United States Grand Prix. However, Honda has decided to calibrate it in Spain, with the possibility that Marquez will be able to give his verdict.

Waiting to see if the now famous chassis will actually complete its first kilometres, it is clear that it won’t be the multiple champion who will take care of its evaluation. In addition to Bradl, who usually covers this role, Joan Mir and Alex Rins, the winner of the last race in Austin, will probably also have the opportunity to evaluate his contribution.