The difficulties that Luca Marini is experiencing are clear for all to see, judging by the long road he took to earn his first point, at the German Grand Prix, the last one before the summer break. However, the former VR46 team rider, who last year reached the podium with Ducati, has a determined spirit and is a leader in his work, convinced that in the end it will pay off.

“I think our goal at the moment is to try to fight with Yamaha and see who gets back on the podium first,” he said at the Sachsenring, well aware that beating the other Japanese brand is the first step to take if you want to hope to climb up the pecking order. “They are working hard, the media is talking about it a lot, but Honda is doing a great job, we are making good progress for the future and I am very happy to be part of this project.”

For now, despite the introduction of the new concession system, the hierarchy between the different manufacturers remains unchanged, with Yamaha and Honda at the bottom of the pack. The Iwata manufacturer, however, is ahead, with Fabio Quartararo 15th in the championship. The Frenchman finished seventh in the Sunday race and fifth in the Sprint. Honda was only eighth in the Saturday race with Joan Mir and never went higher than 12th on Sunday.

The end of the summer should bring the first answers in this confrontation that has taken shape, with updates expected from both sides. At Honda, Marini hopes that the bike will relaunch, while the last Grand Prix have been characterized by a stabilization of the package, which has remained “exactly the same” between Assen and the Sachsenring. “We are waiting for the next break before making some updates, perhaps in Austria or in the following tests,” he explained. “For the moment, we are producing the parts that we will need.”

“I think that, to have a more competitive package, our target will be Misano or the next test, although it is difficult to say how competitive it will be,” stressed the Italian rider, who is hoping for ‘a small step forward’, given that Honda continues to lag behind.

A level below expectations to start with

“We are doing a great job in this first part of the season. I didn’t expect to be in such difficulty at the beginning of the year,” admitted Marini, who arrived at the start of 2024 with a two-year contract in his pocket. “But Honda’s reaction has been good. Now, all the effort we put into the project is producing results. We will see after the summer break if we will have further updates to get even closer to Yamaha initially, and then to the other manufacturers.”

Marini also sees a new dynamic taking shape: “I think Honda has started to change since the beginning of the season. Things are moving forward and improving. Even though the results are always the same, you can feel the atmosphere in the garage, everyone is pushing hard to try to come back and put us in a different situation, because we can’t go on like this for many years, even just for the end of this season. We want to be higher up in the standings because we can’t continue with these performances.”

Even though his performance is a bit better than at the start of the championship, Marini remains moderate in assessing this progress: “I don’t think it’s a huge improvement, it’s just that the bike is now closer to what I want to ride. On the other hand, I’ve adapted a lot to the Honda, trying not to brake too much because when you brake very hard, like with the Ducati, the balance of the bike in the middle of the corner is not good and it doesn’t turn. So I’m forcing myself not to overdo the braking, but we’re also improving the bike as a whole so that the feeling is better.”

“In my opinion, we need to focus on making the bike turn better. I think it’s on corner entry and the way the bike turns that we lose more time than the other manufacturers. Ducati, in particular, is a cut above the rest, but Aprilia and KTM are also competitive, even if they seem to be struggling more at the moment. This is what we lack the most. Rear grip is also definitely one of our weak points, but analyzing all the data and comparing it with that of the other riders and manufacturers, I think there is much more time on corner entry than on corner exit,” explained the rider from Tavullia.

“For now, this is the result, we’ll see if we can improve further. I think in terms of set-up, if we can find more laps, it will be great for the next races, but we also have to work on aerodynamics in particular and rear grip”, added Luca Marini, with one certainty: “We have to continue working well”.