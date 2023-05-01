Waiting for Marc Marquez to return, Honda wasted no time: in the Jerez tests that followed the Spanish GP on Monday, the Japanese manufacturer brought a series of important technical innovations. Test rider Stefan Bradl brought to his debut on the Andalusian track the new chassis that Honda asked for from Kalex, while Joan Mir was able to test the aerodynamics that the German used in Sunday’s race.

In fact, for the first time, the official Honda riders had the opportunity to evaluate the aerodynamic package which, so far, has only been developed by the German tester. In addition to Mir, Alex Rins was also able to give his impressions: the two Spanish riders were able to appreciate the new fairing equipped with the now famous “step”, introduced for the first time on the Aprilia GP-RS and then taken up by other manufacturers as well.

Repsol Honda Team RC213V, detail of Joan Mir's bike with the new fairing and the different front fairing Photo by: German Garcia

Honda has redesigned the fairing now with a more profiled leading edge: the fin that could be observed in the front part of the bodywork has been redesigned and moved much further back, closing the last piece of this eye-catching sidewalk that was thought to generate aerodynamic load when the bike is at maximum lean.

Looking closely at Mir’s Honda, not even the fairing has escaped notice, which has been revised with a less pronounced upper camber and a greater carbon surface on the sides of the plexiglass.

The Repsol Honda Team, despite Alex Rins’ victory in Austin, is producing a great effort in an attempt to bridge the gap from the Ducatis and not only, given that the KTMs also seem to have made a significant leap forward at Jerez…