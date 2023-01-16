After the collaboration with Kalex for the swingarm started in the middle of last season, Honda has also decided to collaborate with Akrapovic for its titanium exhaust systems for the MotoGP. The two partners are working together on the 2023 RC213V, which will be unveiled at the Repsol Honda team presentation scheduled for 23 February.

“Akrapovic has an impressive resume … Read on

#MotoGP #Honda #starts #collaborating #Akrapovic #exhausts