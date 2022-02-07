Fifth in 2020, fourth in 2021: the Honda without Marc Marquez in 2020 and with the eight-time world champion only at half service in 2021 she collapsed in the constructors’ standings, also losing her compass in terms of technical development. 2022 is the year of redemption for the Japanese manufacturer and the sensations that filter through all four Honda standard bearers at the end of the first two days of testing in Sepang are all characterized by satisfaction and optimism. Below are the statements by Marc Marquez, Pol Espargarò, Alex Marquez and Takaaki Nakagami collected from the official MotoGP website.

Marc Marquez: “I’m happy, even if tired. The bike has potential. When I push the speed there is and this is a good sign. I still have to find the right feeling with the front. I was planning a long run simulation on Sunday afternoon, even though I knew I couldn’t push hard due to the accumulated physical fatigue. It rained and therefore that program was revised, but in the wet and with the track progressively improving towards the dry, the times were excellent. In addition, the other Honda riders in the long run were fast and consistent. The balance is therefore positive, it was already essential to simply be there. Now let’s see how it goes in Mandalika ”.

Pol Espargarò: “We need to improve the time-attack because despite having only two tenths of a delay from the fastest, I’m tenth. On Saturday this year in Qualifying we will all be very close. However, considering that we are just at the beginning of work with this new prototype, the sensations are good. The grip at the rear has improved a lot, which was our weak point and forced us to push hard in the corners with two contraindications. We ran out of tires early, we got tired and it was also dangerous in terms of crashes. Instead, now in the middle of the curve we can ‘rest’ without losing ground in the lap time. The work done from this point of view was exceptional “.

Alex Marquez: “The grip at the rear has improved, without a doubt. Now we are no longer obliged to risk everything in corner entry to set the time there as we knew we would lose a lot in the rest of the corner. We certainly have to do a lot of kilometers to better understand how to make the most of this prototype, but the improvements are tangible ”.

Takaaki Nakagami: “It is a completely new bike and it was the first time we tried the soft compound on the rear. The question mark is the performance in Qualifying, the bike has the potential to ‘create’ grip, it’s up to us to be able to put it on the track. In general I am happy and optimistic in view of the season ”.