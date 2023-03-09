On the final day of the Sepang tests, 12 February, Marc Marquez closed the first winter test with a 1’58″666, the tenth combined time of the three days of testing. The rider from Cervera remained almost eight tenths behind the fastest, Luca Marini (who has a 2022 Ducati), and four seven tenths behind the first official Ducati, Pecco Bagnaia’s GP23, second in the timesheets.

The overwhelming power shown by the Borgo Panigale red over its rivals was also maintained in the first test and Marquez’s statement was not very optimistic: “I’ll make my assessment on the last day of testing, but we’re far away”. So he stated referring to the last day of the pre-season, which will end on Sunday with the second of the two test days in Portimao. That will be the moment when it will be understood whether the 2023 RC213V was born well or if it continues to be far from the Desmosedici, as many claim.

Under the new technical direction of Ken Kawauchi, the HRC engineers collected all the data and comments from the riders at Sepang, handing over the related tasks to the Tokyo factory, setting aside the components rejected by Marquez and Mir and working on their requests.

Before the final tests at Portimao though, Honda brought its beefed up test team to Jerez last weekend. There he rode from Friday to Sunday with test rider Stefan Bradl, supervised by Kawauchi.

Although no official times or conclusions were leaked, Motorsport.com was able to learn that “the sensations were good. We seem to have taken a step forward, but we won’t be able to confirm that until the riders test it.”

The engine that Honda will use in 2023 has already been decided and the Japanese brand will be able to bring the four units to the tests (two from the factory team and two from LCR) so that they are homologated. So the work will focus on the aerodynamics and the chassis to get the gas to the rear tyre. Traction has been the bike’s big problem in recent years.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“During the tests, Honda was quite close to the times of Dani Pedrosa, who always goes very fast at Jerez. But the truth is that there were neither Ducati nor Yamaha on the track”, explained the source to the author of these lines. In addition to Honda, in the private tests at Jerez last weekend we also saw KTM on the track with Pedrosa himself and Aprilia with Lorenzo Savadori.

Even if from the information gathered we learn that Dani was the fastest, KTM is cautious. “The tests went well, we tried some things that need to be defined in Portimao with the starting riders. It’s not easy, we still lack a bit to get to the level of the Ducatis”, they explain from KTM referring to the brand which is clearly the reference and the factory to beat at the moment.

Although doubts about the engine to be homologated for the season re-emerged at Sepang just like last year, they seem calm at Ducati. The rest of the builders continue to work to get closer to the Reds. However, the reduction in days and the number of tires for test teams (from 240 to 200 per team per year) doesn’t help those who need to improve. So Yamaha wasn’t at Jerez last week, but did some testing in Japan with a new aero solution that they will surely put to the test this weekend in Portimao.