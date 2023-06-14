No longer on the crest of Honda

There Honda’s downward spiral was undoubtedly accelerated by the serious injury suffered by Marc Marquez in Jerez 2020. With the long absence of its reference rider, the Ala Dorata house suffered a technical collapse, so much so that it finished last season in last place in the constructors’ standings . With Marquez recovering his physical condition, the gap with rival brands and the difficulty of riding such a complex bike seemed even more evident, as demonstrated by the falls and injuries of Alex Rins and Joan Mir, who in 2023 accepted the challenge Honda.

The future of Marc Marquez

During the Mugello weekend, the Spanish champion was asked if he intends to stay with Honda despite the difficulties, with Marquez who didn’t hide that HRC”remains plan A“, but that his will – given the time that is passing – remains to win. The contract between the parties will expire at the end of 2024 and the Spaniard’s words at the end of the race about “risking too much” have once again put his future in the balance, so much so that KTM has publicly shown interest in Marquez for 2025.

Watanabe is optimistic

Honda HRC president Koji Watanabe showed optimism in Honda’s resurrection in an interview with Brand: “Reaching Ducati? Hard to say, in terms of time. But we’ve almost figured out what the problem is. The next step is to figure out how to fix it, but we need time to find the right solution. Let’s hope we have the chance to take Ducati back by the end of this seasonalthough it won’t be easy.”

No fear of a farewell from Marquez: “We hear that Marc is part of the Honda family. Of course we respect the opinions of our drivers. We have no fears that he may leave, but we will respect his decision. Keep it with us until you pick it up? Yes, certainly. But there is no rush to talk about the contract. Communication is continuous, good communication is essential for the Honda family“, concluded Watanabe.