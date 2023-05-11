The six-time MotoGP champion was the protagonist of an interesting series aired on Amazon with the title “Marc Marquez: All in”. In one of the episodes, the rider explained that, after undergoing the fourth operation on his right arm before the summer of 2022, he spoke to the top management of Honda and gave them an ultimatum.

“Did you see this?” Marc said, pointing to the huge scars the four operations left on his arm. “It’s not for pleasure, it’s for winning. I want to get back on top, with you. But if I don’t do it with you, I’ll make a living.”

Honda took note of this serious warning from a dominant rider like few others and who gave the Tokyo-based manufacturer its last six crowns in the premier class, all between 2013 and 2019, before injury in 2020.

The first reaction of the Japanese team was to include new personnel to shake up the cocktail of ideas, ensuring the engagement of Ken Kawauchi, finalized during the summer of last year when Suzuki had already announced it wanted to close its doors.

The other move was to order a swingarm from an external manufacturer, Kalex, which Marc himself debuted in his comeback test at Misano in September last year.

But Honda was able to put aside the pride of being the best builder on the planet and, after seeing how Kalex worked, they joined forces to go further and produce a complete chassis. “The piece is a collaboration between Honda and Kalex, it’s a joint effort,” said an HRC executive.

The adoption of measures of this magnitude is the Japanese manufacturer’s response to the requests of its top rider, who is looking for a change that allows him to ride the bike without the constant threat of falling flat.

Rain permitting, Marquez will have one of his RC213Vs with the new chassis, the one that Stefan Bradl tested in the Jerez tests with positive feedback, in this Friday’s FP1. “With this frame we have a better feeling of what’s happening, it gives you more information,” the German told the Honda technicians.

Marc himself confirmed on Thursday that he will test the new piece. “Yes, one of the reasons this race is important is to test things. It’s not the best planning for a weekend to get the best possible result, but then there are three weeks without racing and Honda needs information. Not only I will try it, but also other Honda riders”.

With an eye on the stopwatch to try to set a good time that will allow him, if possible, to get back into the top ten, Marquez will do a few laps with the “new” bike and in the afternoon, in FP2, in track conditions and possibly of different temperatures, it will do a new test, to compare and establish whether to continue on this road.

At Honda they are aware that the new weekend format does not leave much “free time” for testing, but they are also aware that “there is no time to lose” if they want the RC213V to grow as quickly as possible.