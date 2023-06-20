Honda, Marquez at Assen

A return and a waiver for the Honda ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. the team has just made Marc’s return official Marquez for this weekend, while Joan won’t be attending Mirwho continues his recovery but has to raise the white flag for the third consecutive weekend following the crash in free practice at Mugello which caused him a large contusion in the area of ​​the little finger and right hand.

The absence of the former Suzuki rider will raise discussions and support the thesis of those who believe that the Spaniard has no intention of forcing a return and risking other injuries while riding this RC213V, also because Marquez has a fractured left thumb but will race the same. Instead of Mir there will be Iker Lecuonawhich Honda brought back from Superbike and which had already raced in the Jerez MotoGP weekend.

Marquez’s words

“I arrive in Assen with the intention of leaving the difficult weekend in Germany behind me. We still have one race before the summer break and the goal is to collect a lot of useful data for engineers, so they can work in the next few weeks. This is the focus of the weekend, we have to stay calm and approach the weekend with a clear plan“.

Lecuona’s words

“First off I want to wish Joan all the best in her recovery. I am thrilled to be joining the team againit’s a real honour. Assen is a circuit that I like, where I got my first Superbike podium, so I hope I can have another good weekend like in Jerez. I’m still recovering a bit after the Misano crash, this will also be a good physical test. Lets go run!“.