After a third of the championship – seven out of twenty-one races have been archived – the MotoGP classification begins to take shape and offer a faithful picture of the balance of power on the field. And for the Honda there is no positive news, given that the first rider in the drivers’ championship is Marc Marquez, tenth despite two missed races, 48 ​​from the leader Fabio Quartararo. A scenario that gets worse if you start to scroll through the ranking reserved for teams, where Honda HRC is seventh at 94, last among the official teams, at -37 from Aprilia. The picture becomes disheartening if you finally look at the constructors ranking, which reads like this:

1. Ducati 156

2. Yamaha 102

3. Aprilia 99

4. KTM 84

5. Suzuki 80

6. Honda 67.

Given that this list examines the single best result of each of the six manufacturers present in MotoGP, Honda is clearly a step behind the others. A situation already made clear by Marc Marquez at Le Mans, where he confided that he only took risks in the very first laps, since it wouldn’t have changed much to finish 10 or 15 seconds from the top. The Spaniard is obviously not in the best physical condition, but he also encouraged Honda to improve and give him a bike that can better adapt to his characteristics as a rider, while still being the fastest in the Golden Wing house. Also Alberto Puig, HRC manager, did not hide the difficult moment: “We know where we need to improve. We need more time to test what will help us solve the problems. For now we must continue to work and wait for these solutions to arrive in Europe as soon as possible”. The former Spanish rider therefore asked Honda Japan for help to get out of the current difficult situation. Marquez finished sixth in France: “In terms of results, he also didn’t expect all of this. But the position does not reflect our true position and that of Marc, we are still trying to understand how to exploit our full potential ”.