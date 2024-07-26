The MotoGP market for the next two seasons has already given the most important answers. So several riders have found themselves having to settle down when the best bikes have already been assigned. One of these is Joan Mir.

The 2020 MotoGP World Champion has renewed his contract with Honda HRC with a two-year deal. The Spaniard and the Japanese manufacturer’s official team will remain together in both 2025 and 2026, further solidifying the union that has already kept them together for a couple of seasons.

With the announcement made this morning by Honda Racing Corporation, the Japanese team has confirmed that it will continue to have the same rider lineup in 2025, consisting of Mir and the Italian Luca Marini, who arrived this year after his positive experience in VR46 Ducati.

Next year, Honda will also be able to avail itself of the services of long-time test rider Stefan Bradl, along with newcomer Aleix Espargaro. The Granollers native will step down as a full-time rider at the end of this season to take on the role of luxury test rider for Honda. The aim is to make up ground on Ducati, Aprilia and KTM and return to being the team that has dominated the top class of MotoGP for years.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“First of all I am very happy to race with Honda and HRC for the next two seasons,” said Joan Mir when officially announcing the two-year renewal of his contract.

“My goal was to continue the partnership with Honda and this time I managed to achieve it. With HRC we have been united since 2023 and we will continue to be so. I believe that by continuing to give input to HRC I will be able to improve the RC213V.”

“I know what I have to do and I know what Honda can achieve, so I hope that we will both be able to achieve our goals together. We will continue to work hard for the future as the season continues.”

Koji Watanabe, HRC President, added: “I am very happy to be able to field Joan Mir in MotoGP for another two years starting in 2025. This has been a difficult season for Honda and HRC, never experienced before. Even in these circumstances, Mir has had faith in the team and we are very grateful for his attitude of never giving up and fighting at all times.”

“Together with Mir, we would like to work together with all stakeholders to get back on track and do our best to meet the expectations of our fans as soon as possible. Once again, thank you to all the fans who always support us. We look forward to your continued support.”