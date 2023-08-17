After five weeks of summer break, the most eye-catching (and visible) novelty that Honda presented to its riders at the British Grand Prix was a new aerodynamic package with large, flashy front wings, somewhat reminiscent of those used the KTM RC16.

However, this novelty was only available to Takaaki Nakagami. The LCR team rider had to use the first and only aerodynamic update to mount the piece without any improvement from the Japanese being seen either on the track or on the stopwatch.

After analyzing the data, Honda have considered that the new aerodynamic package must offer some benefit, given that new parts have been produced to be made available to the factory riders, Marc Marquez and Joan Mir.

The situation is that if either of the two decides to try this new aerodynamics, they will have to bring it along with the current one until the end of the season, given that the regulation only allows one update per season.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda, which has already homologated the piece at Silverstone for mounting on Nakagami’s bike, has until Friday morning to inform the IRTA technical department if any of its riders use it. This thing is almost taken for granted, given that the Tokyo manufacturer is not expected to continue developing this area in the 2023 bike.

Another possibility is that the Repsol riders decide to wait for the Misano tests on 11 September to test the new fairing there. This would not force them to waste the only update they have, even if this decision would force them to continue with what they have now in the weekends of Austria, Barcelona and San Marino.

While the RC213V’s problems won’t be solved with a new aero package, Honda expect the bike to gain stability under braking and to be safer. In this sense, it shouldn’t throw pilots into the air without warning, a situation that has become one of the main problems for the brand’s pilots.