Honda debuted the famous chassis built by Kalex at the French Grand Prix, a piece that both Joan Mir, with one unit, and Marc Marquez, who on Saturday had two, one on each bike, were able to use at Le Mans . This weekend at Mugello both Alex Rins and Takaaki Nakagami, the two LCR Honda riders, were expected to have at least one piece to test it. Surprisingly, however, it was confirmed to Rins that not only is he not expected to test it, but that he is not scheduled to do so at least for the next three races which are held consecutively until the end of June.

“The only thing I can say is that we have the bike we have and I have to give it my all with this one. We will see, you should ask Honda if they will give it to me or not,” Rins said this Thursday at Mugello, when asked by Motorsport.com about it.

A question that Rins himself bounced back to Honda on Thursday at the French Grand Prix, when talking about the piece that would arrive there, as it was for Marquez and Mir. “We had a meeting with Lucio Cecchinello and Alberto Puig at Le Mans to see when they would bring it to me to test and what Honda’s intentions were in giving it to me. At first, Alberto told me that maybe they would let me test it on Saturday at Le Mans, then he told me I couldn’t test it there and that it would arrive,” Rins explained.

Alex Rins, LCR Honda Photo by: Marc Fleury

“This Thursday, when I arrived at Mugello, I asked the team guys if we had the Kalex chassis here and they said no, that’s it. I don’t feel the need to continue talking about it and I as a driver, to insist or ask. It’s simple: yes or no. If not, I’ll try to do my best with what I have, it’s not an easy track”.

But the position of not getting angry or complaining can lead Honda to think that it is not a priority for Rins to try the piece or not. “Obviously I want to. But it’s not about getting angry or not. In the last two races, the mental stress I experienced was great, because fighting you see that you can give much more on the track, but you are limited, you don’t improve, you go slow and it was tough. But it is the current situation, we cannot focus on a specific fact. I like Mugello and I’ll concentrate on trying to do well”.

The reality is that Motorsport.com had asked Honda if new parts of the famous chassis had arrived and the answer was positive, there were new parts. This makes the position of denying Alex Rins a chance to try even less understandable.

“I don’t know how you could understand. What is certain is that after France, it was clear in my head that after three long weeks of break, I would have new pieces at Mugello, but I got here and they didn’t give me the chance to test them. I didn’t even talk to Honda or Cecchinello, I only talked about it with my technical boss. He told me there is no frame until further notice. At first they want to focus on these three races (Italy, Germany and Holland) with the bike I have. That’s what they told me,” concluded Rins.