The news of the closing of the Suzuki program at the end of this season was a surprise for the members of the Hamamatsu team, but also for the rest of the MotoGP paddock. According to what was revealed by Joan Mir And Alex Rinsboth were in talks with the Japanese manufacturer to extend their respective contracts, which expired in 2022. However, Suzuki’s decision automatically put them on the market, a circumstance that will surely jeopardize the jobs of more than one colleague.

In this sense, the most suitable to sign for Honda seems to be Mir, who had already been in talks with the Tokyo house in the past. A while ago, Puig offered him a place on the LCR team ahead of his debut in the premier class (2019). However, this offer did not convince the young Majorcan, who preferred to join Suzuki, who gave him an official GSX-RR, with which he was then world champion in 2020.

Read also:

On this occasion, everything seems to indicate that Mir could be the teammate of Marc Márquez in the official team, given that the driver from Cervera (Lleida) is the only one with a contract still in place (expires in 2024). This, of course, would leave Pol Espargaró without place.

Without giving too many clues as to how the bikes might be distributed, Puig said he received a phone call from Mir and Rins’ agents and started a dialogue that we will see how it ends.

“Mir and Rins have contacted us and we have already had some conversations with them, because Honda always listens to the riders who ask for it,” he admitted, speaking to the official website of the championship.

“In any case,” he added Puig“Suzuki’s departure does not change our policy, our approach. We decided some time ago that this year we would take the time to analyze the situation as far as the riders are concerned, and that we would wait a little longer than usual before deciding “.