Honda was the only marque not to win any races in 2022, finishing bottom of the MotoGP constructors’ championship. The factory team, traditionally considered the biggest superpower in the paddock, finished no more than ninth place (out of 12) in the team classification. The best-placed rider in the standings was Marc Marquez (13th) who, moreover, only scored points in ten of the twenty Grands Prix disputed due to the continuous injuries that did not leave him in peace.

Overall, last year’s negative performance by Honda has triggered a profound restructuring in view of 2023. Both in terms of riders, with the arrival of Joan Mir in the Repsol-sponsored garage and Alex Rins in the satellite structure, and technical. Probably the most interesting development in this regard is the hiring of Ken Kawauchi as the new technical manager, replacing Takeo Yokoyama, who will henceforth be in charge of overseeing Honda’s engineering staff in Japan.

“HRC has hired Ken Kawauchi as technical manager taking advantage of Suzuki’s withdrawal from the World Championship,” HRC team manager Alberto Puig confirmed in an interview with Motorsport. “The signing is the result of a series of circumstances that came together,” added Puig, before warning: “We don’t expect him to solve all the bike’s problems by himself.”

With the news confirmed, Motorsport.com has tried to profile the new technician to understand what he can bring to Honda, and the best way to do this is through those who, until a couple of months ago, were his team mates. team at Suzuki.

“I am very happy that Kawauchi has joined Honda,” said Alex Rins, ex Suzuki and now at Honda LCR. “Ken has been a fundamental part of the Suzuki project. He helped create the bike and make it evolve to become world champion (with Joan Mir in 2020) and win the last race. I am delighted to have him back with me in this new challenge”.

If there is anyone who knows Kawauchi well it is Manu Cazeaux, track engineer of Rins in recent years and previously of Maverick Vinales since Suzuki’s return to MotoGP in 2015.

“From my point of view, it’s a difficult engagement to evaluate, because I don’t know exactly what Honda’s needs are or what Takeo stops doing,” explained Cazeaux, who will be back with Vinales in 2023, this time with Aprilia.

“What I can say is that, from his work at Suzuki, at least as far as I and my understanding of racing are concerned, he is a person with enormous all-round experience. In other words, he masters various sectors: from the chassis to the electronics, passing through all the points, such as the engine or the tyres. He knows all areas of the bike well. Ken has always worked in racing, he has no experience in other sectors, and I think he can bring this to Honda.”

Manu Cazeaux knows Kawauchi well and thinks he “dominates” in several key areas Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“His experience, his knowledge and his way of managing, which at Suzuki has proven to be a method that works. He understands what the riders’ requests are and passes them on to the factory, which can thus react and develop the bike according to real needs. He is a person who has shown that he has a good dialogue and is able to work with other nationalities without problems. I think he is a good signing” said the Argentine.

Another who has worked closely with Kawauchi is Frankie Carchedi, the race engineer with whom Joan Mir took the crown three years ago, 20 years after Suzuki’s previous title.

“His signing with HRC is excellent news,” said the Briton. “He won the 2020 World Championship with Joan, so he knows exactly what it takes to do it. He has been Technical Director of one of the smallest factories in MotoGP, if not the smallest, and that means he has a huge amount of knowledge at technical level. But he is also aware of the importance of the human factor in winning. I think he can accelerate Joan’s adaptation to Honda, because he knows his riding style, his needs and ultimately, he will be a familiar face. It would be It was a pity if no brand in the paddock could benefit from his knowledge,” said Carchedi, who will join Fabio Di Giannantonio at Gresini Racing in 2023.

Claudio Rainato has been Mir’s telemetry engineer in recent years, so he knows exactly who the new Honda technician is and what he can bring.

“He’s the right man at the right time,” summarized Rainato, who will be at Mooney VR46 in 2023. “Ken has a wealth of experience as a technical coordinator, which allows for prolific collaboration between factory developments and the needs of the teams. He respects everyone’s ideas and is able to contain the European side of the box from wild approaches. In his profile, he probably won’t bring any magic formula or idea, but he will bring a successful method.”

“The small-step approach he followed at Suzuki could be the way to get Honda out of the crisis it’s in, and with his poker face he’ll be able to cool the garage when necessary. He could also be a great ally for Mir, since their relationship is very good. During the pandemic, he was a regular guest at the barbecues at Joan’s house in Andorra,” Rainato revealed.

Kawauchi had overseen Suzuki’s success since returning to MotoGP in 2015 Photo by: Kevin Wood / Motorsport Images

Francesco Munzone, Suzuki’s performance engineer in recent years and who will be track engineer for Forward Racing in Moto2 in 2023, knows Kawauchi well.

“With the experience gained in Suzuki, it can bring a new concept of communication between the Japanese and the European engineering group. Better integration of people, both on the track and in the factory. In the end, this is the key: gathering information right on the track and then transmit them to the factory, as faithfully as possible. He can use his experience at Suzuki to take advantage of the tools already in Honda’s possession and use them in a different way,” says Munzone.

Ultimately, with Kawauchi, Honda will acquire the ability to synthesize, to identify and simplify what the bike needs, and one of its main strengths is interpretation. With him, Honda hopes to optimize the operation of the drive chain that connects riders and the people who work with them in Grand Prix racing with the HRC base in Tokyo. It is a chain that in recent years seems to have shelled out.

