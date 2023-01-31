Schedule changes in sight for Honda: the date initially announced has been changed and we will be able to see the new RC213V of Marc Marquez and Joan Mir a few days in advance. The two riders will unveil the bike on February 22, at an event in Madrid. In fact, the presentation will be held on Campus Repsol, the Spanish headquarters of the oil company which has been the team’s main sponsor since 1995.

There is just under a month left for the first official outing of the new HRC duo, formed by the highly confirmed Marc Marquez and the highly anticipated novelty. Joan Mir will wear the Honda colors from 2023 and will thus replace Pol Espargaro, diving into a new adventure and embracing the HRC project after Suzuki’s departure. It will not be an easy undertaking for the 2020 world champion, who finds himself joining a team that is going through a difficult moment.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eyes on the RC213V in fact, which after three seasons of suffering will have to give some answers on the track. A lot of work done in the factory and in the garage to be able to get closer to an increasingly competitive and ruthless competition. The Honda revolution also started with the formation of the work team, with men coming from Suzuki who will be able to make a fundamental contribution to the development of the Golden Wing manufacturer.

With the official confirmation of the presentation of the Honda HRC team, the calendar is almost complete. Therefore only the Mooney VR46 team is missing, whose date and place of presentation are not yet known.