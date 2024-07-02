As anticipated by Motorsport.com exactly one month ago, Aleix Espargaro will become a test rider for the Asian giant Honda at the end of the current season, continuing to develop a RC213V that has lost its competitiveness in recent years.

Espargaro, who will turn 35 at the end of July, announced his retirement from the Aprilia team on Thursday, May 23, shortly before the Catalan Grand Prix, his home race. At the time, it was assumed that the Catalan would remain tied to the Noale company, which he had joined in 2017. However, the limited room for maneuver in the budget of the team managed by Massimo Rivola prevented him from making a concrete offer.

The fact that a rider of Aleix’s caliber was free for the 2025 season quickly attracted Honda’s attention and, with a quick negotiation, Alberto Puig closed the deal during the Italian Grand Prix, which took place at Mugello between May 31 and June 2.

Aleix arrived in Aprilia in 2017, after two seasons in Suzuki, to start a project completely from scratch alongside engineer Romano Albesiano. The result, after eight years, is that the Spanish rider has managed to make the RS-GP a bike capable of winning races and even fighting for the championship, as he did in 2022, when he even led the overall standings.

The official announcement of Aleix’s move to Honda comes after the Aprilia rider suffered an injury at the Dutch Grand Prix, where he crashed during Saturday’s Sprint. The Catalan underwent an X-ray of his right hand which revealed a simple fracture of the fifth metacarpal, which prevented him from taking part in Sunday’s race and puts him in serious doubt for this weekend’s race at the Sachsenring.

Aleix’s arrival does not mean that Stefan Bradl will no longer be part of the Honda Test Team, which is determined to strengthen this part of its structure. The German, who joined HRC as a test rider in 2018, also from Aprilia, will almost certainly remain in his current role.

Stefan Bradl, HRC Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images